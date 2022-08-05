ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $840,068.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

