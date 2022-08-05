Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Down to $37.66

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $34.89. Zillow Group shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 57,505 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after buying an additional 369,601 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

