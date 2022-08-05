Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $113.19. 13,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

