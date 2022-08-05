ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $330,101.97 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $330,101.97 and $35,617.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00699038 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.