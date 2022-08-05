ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $99,847.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.