12,414 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.