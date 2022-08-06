1,279 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $395.74 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

