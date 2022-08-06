137,415 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.22% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $17,812,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $7,932,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

COLM stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

