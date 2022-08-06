1,535,461 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,535,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

