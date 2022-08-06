21,694 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.