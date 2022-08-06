21,694 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

