225,598 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 225,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.