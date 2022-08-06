241 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 663.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,932.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

