3,000 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $113.87. 4,162,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,746. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

