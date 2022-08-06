3,020 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,020 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.21) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.57) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

