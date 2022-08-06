38,332 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Sysco accounts for about 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

