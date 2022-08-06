3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. 115,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.