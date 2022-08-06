400 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.