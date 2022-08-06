400 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.57) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.63) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.76) to GBX 2,440 ($29.90) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

