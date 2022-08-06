52,915 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

