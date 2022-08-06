5,956 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

