7,080 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,584,000. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 492,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 239,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Triumph Group by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 431,460 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.92 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

