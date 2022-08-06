73,461 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

