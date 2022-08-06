891,166 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 891,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.31% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,571,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after buying an additional 748,824 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after buying an additional 723,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

GTES opened at $12.01 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

