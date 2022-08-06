8X8 PROTOCOL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,874.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $69,195.90 and $26,874.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002526 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15,395.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

