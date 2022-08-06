960 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $300.91 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

