A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Eric Singer Sells 14,940 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $227,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Eric Singer sold 21,949 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $347,891.65.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $1,180,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $2,005,512.98.

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

