A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,732 shares during the period. A10 Networks comprises about 1.6% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 1.33% of A10 Networks worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,660,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. 566,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,580 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,868. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

