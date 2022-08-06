Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:ANF opened at $18.02 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

