Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Abiomed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abiomed Price Performance

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.25.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.25.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.