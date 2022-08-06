abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of API stock opened at GBX 79.07 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.49 million and a PE ratio of 359.41. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 75.41 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.80 ($0.99).
About abrdn Property Income Trust
