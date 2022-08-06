abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of API stock opened at GBX 79.07 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.49 million and a PE ratio of 359.41. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 75.41 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.80 ($0.99).

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Property Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.