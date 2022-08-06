ACENT Price Up 21.2% This Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $344,133.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,180.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067738 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

