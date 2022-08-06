Achain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,620.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $210,620.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,252.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00173841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

