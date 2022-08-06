ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ ACIW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
