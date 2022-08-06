ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

