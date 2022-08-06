ACoconut Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $221,734.48 and $34,445.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

