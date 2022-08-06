Acute Angle Cloud Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.20 or 0.07388665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00165395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00265053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00695151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00613581 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

