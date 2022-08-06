Aditus Market Cap Tops $52,809.52 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $52,809.52 and approximately $84,841.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Aditus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

