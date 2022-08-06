Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.