AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.8 %

SFM stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

