AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 860 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 260.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LAD opened at $272.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.20 and a 1-year high of $379.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,499. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.