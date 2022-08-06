AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

