AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

