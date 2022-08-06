AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Century Casinos worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Century Casinos Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Featured Articles

