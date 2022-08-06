AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $474.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.69. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

