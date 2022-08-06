AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 8,444 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.