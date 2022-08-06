AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $303,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $70.85 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

