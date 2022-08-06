AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $111.78 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.