Adzcoin (ADZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 101.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $23,109.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adzcoin Coin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

