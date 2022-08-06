Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. FIX cut Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

