Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 106.00%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

