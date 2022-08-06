Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 106.00%.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.