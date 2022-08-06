Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.89

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 13111658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.85) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.57) to €5.30 ($5.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

